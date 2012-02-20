Matt Macdonald

Sports texture

Matt Macdonald
Matt Macdonald
  • Save
Sports texture infographic light shadow web test mobile
Download color palette

...more experiments, I though my previous try needed to be subtler over surfaces and more deliberate in the shadows, here I'm also looking at realistic-ish texture combined with flat icons... Of course, any advice, etc. welcomed...

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Matt Macdonald
Matt Macdonald

More by Matt Macdonald

View profile
    • Like