Dirty Button UI on Dark Background

Dirty Button UI on Dark Background
Truly very "dirty" buttons. And in the same way as I said with my clean button versions, I feel there is always a primary action like a "Save" and a secondary action like a "Cancel".

If you want the PSD, grab it here: http://j.mp/yqzB8i

Dirty button
Rebound of
Dirty Button
By Brad
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
