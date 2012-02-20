Jory Raphael

The new Symbolicons.com is LIVE!

The new Symbolicons.com is live! Took way longer than expected, but that is the way of things.

440 Pixel-Perfect Vector Icons
Optimized for iPhone & iPad Apps, Websites and More
+
34 Retro-Flavored Weather Icons
+
31 Delicious Veggie Icons
=
505 Awesome Icons

P.S. Wait a few seconds for the robot to do his thang!

Posted on Feb 20, 2012
