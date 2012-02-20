Bob Ewing

Bob Ewing
Bob Ewing
Working on a logo for a small hand made jewelry store. The pieces are vintage, eclectic and little bit corky. Would love some feedback on these.

Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Independent brand designer from Indianapolis.
