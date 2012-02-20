Rawley King

Immanuel Luthern Church

Rawley King
Rawley King
  • Save
Immanuel Luthern Church logo branding identity icon illustration vector church tree green brown
Download color palette

New logo for my church. Now I'm praying they let me redesign our website sometime soon! :)
http://www.ilcwaukee.org/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Rawley King
Rawley King

More by Rawley King

View profile
    • Like