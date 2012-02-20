Derrick Castle

4th Avenue: Birdcage

Derrick Castle
Derrick Castle
  • Save
4th Avenue: Birdcage derrick castle derrick straw castle nashvillemafia design graphic design illustration art americana nashville drawing castle tattoo skull death birdcage birds nest
Download color palette

Making progress. I think will end up only being a 2 color design

Ec165196064f25af2e821fd41bdfe32e
Rebound of
4th Avenue: Birdcage
By Derrick Castle
Derrick Castle
Derrick Castle

More by Derrick Castle

View profile
    • Like