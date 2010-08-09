Simple Nav

I've been working on a redesign for my (temporarily shutdown) blog and have been stuck in a rut for a while. Just recently have I been able to sit down and really focus on the design and the direction I want to take my blog.

This is a little navigation I created for the blog. In writing this little comment I realize the balance of it is bothering me. The shorter length word on the left to a longer length word on the right. I'm thinking I should change the last two. Maybe "Posts" instead of "Archive" and "Feed" instead of "Subscribe"?

What say you?

Side Note: Logo was designed by a good friend of mine Kevin Richardson. Check out his stuff:

Dribbble

Design Blog