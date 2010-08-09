Shawn Borsky

Share Coffee. Love Life v2

Shawn Borsky
Shawn Borsky
Hire Me
  • Save
Share Coffee. Love Life v2 logo tweaks kerning alignments
Download color palette

Same Logo but with a few tweaks. The outside letters are closer, re-balanced the alignments on both sides, I re-kerned the tagline and made the "FF" feel more readable and elegant.

Cb9d5ec7f454c3729d015f00f1e8936d
Rebound of
Share Coffee. Love Life.
By Shawn Borsky
View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2010
Shawn Borsky
Shawn Borsky
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Shawn Borsky

View profile
    • Like