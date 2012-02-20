Daniel Waugh

Winterboard rebound

Daniel Waugh
Daniel Waugh
  • Save
Winterboard rebound natal winterboard ios icon icons app ice frost snowflake
Download color palette

Ok, so im trying to improve the texure for the base of this icon. As before (far left) looks a little on the watery side instead of ice so i tried to make it look a little more frosty.
I also tried a snow, snowflake.
My problem is, i like the colour of the older base. But i also like the frosty feel of the newer one.
So i need help deciding. Old base, or new one? Snow... snowflake, or engraved one?
There is no reason i cant include all these, and maybe i will. But i need one to be the main one that will be on by default.

2b847ab33b2352723c1815c1d7c46e40
Rebound of
Natal - Winterboard
By Daniel Waugh
View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Daniel Waugh
Daniel Waugh

More by Daniel Waugh

View profile
    • Like