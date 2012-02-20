Winterboard rebound

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Ok, so im trying to improve the texure for the base of this icon. As before (far left) looks a little on the watery side instead of ice so i tried to make it look a little more frosty.
I also tried a snow, snowflake.
My problem is, i like the colour of the older base. But i also like the frosty feel of the newer one.
So i need help deciding. Old base, or new one? Snow... snowflake, or engraved one?
There is no reason i cant include all these, and maybe i will. But i need one to be the main one that will be on by default.