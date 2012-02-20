the friendly lion

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
went in a different direction for a second concept for the financial group. The face of the lion is formed out of two j's facing back to back. I wanted the lion to still feel solid to portray confidence, but feel a little more friendly and approachable than others.
comments, thoughts, hates, likes?