Chris OBrien

Buzzards Bay House Of Pizza

Chris OBrien
Chris OBrien
Hire Me
  • Save
Buzzards Bay House Of Pizza logo identity branding
Download color palette

This established family business in Buzzards Bay wanted a logo to give their marketing a unified look and feel. The olive branch and color scheme pay tribute to the Greek heritage of the owners.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Chris OBrien
Chris OBrien
Dynamic designer for web and mobile.
Hire Me

More by Chris OBrien

View profile
    • Like