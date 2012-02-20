Owen Jones

Drew Co V4

Drew Co V4 logo design electrical plymouth electric
Final logo ready to present to the client. All type is completely custom including the ampersand which I've tweaked about a bit since the last shot. Crop of web visual to follow...

Posted on Feb 20, 2012
