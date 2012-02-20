Brad Albright

animated gif & movie poster animated gif movie poster film poster heart beat gif illustration stitches drawing cartoon
illustrated movie poster for short film Broken Heart Disease... I got the wild hair to animate it for the web, and it'll be used for the opening sequence as well
Full poster @ http://bit.ly/ySAzCO
Facebook.com/BHD2012

Rebound of
film poster illustration in progress
