A Brand Apart | Steph Faye

Magic

A Brand Apart | Steph Faye
A Brand Apart | Steph Faye
  • Save
Magic magic bunny love heart top hat burst pixie dust
Download color palette

Just something I did for fun. Based on the lyrics of a song that I keep hearing for some reason by Jrdn. Also, a top hat with bunny ears forming a heart. I like having a heart in most of my designs... it's my obsession.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
A Brand Apart | Steph Faye
A Brand Apart | Steph Faye

More by A Brand Apart | Steph Faye

View profile
    • Like