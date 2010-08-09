Aaron Anderson

BKM 1

Aaron Anderson
Aaron Anderson
  • Save
BKM 1 logo investment wip
Download color palette

Logo for a wealth management firm. Client is wanting to keep it a simple logotype and classy. I'm rebounding a second option with a sans-serif. He's leaning more for the traditional and established essence of the serif. Thoughts on these before I send them on? Too simple, too cold, too hot, just right?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2010
Aaron Anderson
Aaron Anderson

More by Aaron Anderson

View profile
    • Like