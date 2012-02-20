Julien Renvoye

IOS, iPhone app design | Dashboard UI,UX interface

IOS, iPhone app design | Dashboard UI,UX interface
Hey guys, here's another screen! I actually really like that screen. You?

So Just to be clear I am not in love with @eric lol! His picture is just awesome!

Follow me on twitter if you want to stay in touch with the progress of this page!

Posted on Feb 20, 2012
