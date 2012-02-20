Michael B. Myers Jr.

Pixel Stormtrooper

Michael B. Myers Jr.
Michael B. Myers Jr.
Hire Me
  • Save
Pixel Stormtrooper star wars stormtrooper pixel art animation
Download color palette

Finally got around to making this. Click the link below for animation:
http://drawsgood.tumblr.com/post/17927831869/stormtrooper

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Michael B. Myers Jr.
Michael B. Myers Jr.
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael B. Myers Jr.

View profile
    • Like