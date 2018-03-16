Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
New Jersey Stamp

New Jersey Stamp icon nature illustration usa logo symbol flower tulip postage philately new jersey
  1. nj-stamp.jpg
  2. tulip.jpg
  3. tulip2.jpg
  4. tulip3.jpg
  5. new-new-jersey.jpg

I've been updating the stamp series to a more simple layout, and this is the New Jersey one now. Regarding scale, I think people could enjoy one symbol for each state versus 3-4 of them and lose the details. See attached for more views!

Posted on Mar 16, 2018
