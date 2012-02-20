Emir Ayouni

Perfekta Promenader Logo

Perfekta Promenader Logo crest growcase logo emblem dog dog walking dog walks logo designer identity patch perfekta promenader futura governor sullivan kraftwerk logo design shield
Logo for Perfekta Promenader
(Swedish for "Perfect Walks")

About to wrap this one up and deliver it tomorrow.
Any last minute feedback is more than welcome.

