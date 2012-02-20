Brent Holloman

Harborside

Harborside harborside event rentals logo lantern banner ribbon seal circle
Here is a logo that i had to design on the fly the other day. pretty happy with the outcome considering I only had a few hours to spend on it.

Posted on Feb 20, 2012
