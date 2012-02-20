Cr3ativ

Shredder 3

Shredder 3 drop down menu orange clean gray
ok so moving along we have the issue of the drop down menu, not sure if I should go for the torn appearance at the base to match the header or just go clean with an orange accent bar at the bottom - thoughts are more than welcomed.

Rebound of
Shredder 2
By Cr3ativ
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
