Patrick Dias

Genre Viewmaster

Genre Viewmaster viewmaster genre movies illustration after effects motion graphics
A video for Torontofilmfestivals.com showcasing the different genres of film through a view master.
It was a fun project to work on. I lie... they are all fun to work on.
https://vimeo.com/26701791

Posted on Feb 20, 2012
