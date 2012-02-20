Stephen Fairbanks

Ghosthorses Emblem

Stephen Fairbanks
Stephen Fairbanks
  • Save
Ghosthorses Emblem emblem portfolio
Download color palette

This is a emblem I'm working on for my Ghosthorses Web Design portfolio redesign.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Stephen Fairbanks
Stephen Fairbanks

More by Stephen Fairbanks

View profile
    • Like