Dave Keller

Turning 60

Dave Keller
Dave Keller
Hire Me
  • Save
Turning 60 typography nelma birthday postcard
Download color palette

I’ve been doing a lot of design in postcard format lately and this one is for a surprise party that we have thrown for my mother-in-law.

She absolutely loves Charleston, SC and we decided to go with the iconic Rainbow Row as the main visual while using with Nelma.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Dave Keller
Dave Keller
Branding, Print, & Visual Design @davemkeller
Hire Me

More by Dave Keller

View profile
    • Like