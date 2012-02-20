Mein Ju Dung

Charlotte Tang

Black vinyl design on tri-colour grey t-shirt. If heard in context would mean "chubby cheeks". But literally translated in Chinese means noodles, pig, lamp.

Posted on Feb 20, 2012
