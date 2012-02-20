Charlotte Tang

Birthday Vector for a Mographer

vector magic hour moustache contrast
This was something I designed for a motion graphics designer (mographer) friend of mine. Was thinking of printing this vector on a t-shirt or a coffee mug.

Posted on Feb 20, 2012
