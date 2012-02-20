Nico Hagenburger

Moviepilot Graph Experiment

Nico Hagenburger
Nico Hagenburger
  • Save
Moviepilot Graph Experiment timeline graph movie
Download color palette

Experimental visualization of activities on upcoming movies over the different phases for http://moviepilot.com.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Nico Hagenburger
Nico Hagenburger

More by Nico Hagenburger

View profile
    • Like