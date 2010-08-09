Dave Rau

Love Excludes

Dave Rau
Dave Rau
  • Save
Love Excludes futura bold subtle texture grunge asterisk red black
Download color palette

I'm starting work on a series of images inspired by WPA posters from 30s & 40s. This feels more like a sketch for something else, but it communicates an idea with *some* clarity. Probably needs refinement.

Love thy neighbor; with exceptions:
http://www.flickr.com/photos/daverau/4876919963/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2010
Dave Rau
Dave Rau
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Dave Rau

View profile
    • Like