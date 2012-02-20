Nicole Hefner

Valentine's Day Card

Nicole Hefner
Nicole Hefner
  • Save
Valentine's Day Card illustration logo valentines day
Download color palette

This is a card I made for my husband for Valentine's Day. See the full image at my blog, http://hefnerdesign.blogspot.com/2012/02/valentines-day.html

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Nicole Hefner
Nicole Hefner

More by Nicole Hefner

View profile
    • Like