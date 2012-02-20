Leo Gehlcken

Saddle Up

Leo Gehlcken
Leo Gehlcken
Saddle Up horse animal illustration
A quick illustration of my sons favorite cuddly toy to spice up his bedroom walls :)

Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Leo Gehlcken
Leo Gehlcken

