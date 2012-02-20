Steve ✦ Lowtwait

SS Flickr

Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait
  • Save
SS Flickr illustration design ship sinking titanic flickr pink blue
Download color palette

This was for a short-lived side project from a photo storage startup. Apparently, Yahoo (who owns Flickr) didn't take kindly to the illustration. But it was fun to draw!

5fc16e0004dd98bf9465d1293e9ec7ce
Rebound of
SS Flickr
By Steve ✦ Lowtwait
View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait

More by Steve ✦ Lowtwait

View profile
    • Like