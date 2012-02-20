Anastasia Chi

6p

Anastasia Chi
Anastasia Chi
  • Save
6p illustration sketch
Download color palette

This is a Pernach: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pernach
Full version: http://cl.ly/EJIv

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Anastasia Chi
Anastasia Chi

More by Anastasia Chi

View profile
    • Like