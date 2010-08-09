Chewbacca + Screencast

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
AAARRR AAWWRR MRAOAWW LOL
Anyway, yes here is Chewbacca, still a work in progress but I like where i'm at with him :D I am aware that I'm missing a few things :)
Here is a video of me working on this since people wanted me to record how I make these :P this one took me around an hour to make.
Watch it in HD for awesomess
Feedback and comments are always welcome, :D