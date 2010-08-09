Chewbacca + Screencast

AAARRR AAWWRR MRAOAWW LOL

Anyway, yes here is Chewbacca, still a work in progress but I like where i'm at with him :D I am aware that I'm missing a few things :)

Here is a video of me working on this since people wanted me to record how I make these :P this one took me around an hour to make.

Watch it in HD for awesomess

Feedback and comments are always welcome, :D