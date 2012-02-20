RaiseNoChicken

Jubilee Sketch

Jubilee Sketch queen jubilee silhouette
Just a quick sketch of a concept for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. As a non-britt, I feel completely inadequate to the task, though I must admit, it was fun.

Posted on Feb 20, 2012
