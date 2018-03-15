Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Forecasting system for quarterly and annual sales plans

Forecasting system for quarterly and annual sales plans web interface finance table graph system ui design epam minsk epam
The concept of redesign for forecasting system quarterly and annual sales plans.

A strong example of fast and catchy design from our team member Aleksandra Kulikovskaya
https://www.behance.net/alexandramazur

Posted on Mar 15, 2018
