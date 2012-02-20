404 Jammed Radar

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So we've just released v1 of http://mashbo.com and we needed a decent 404 page, so I had 30 minutes or so to come up with something and this was it. Obviously based on the abuzeedo radar tutorial but with a space balls twist!
Mashbo is an online cashback style service, but all for charities and good causes, essentially you donate to charity simply by shopping online.
http://mashbo.com/404