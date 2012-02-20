Liam Potter

404 Jammed Radar

404 Jammed Radar
So we've just released v1 of http://mashbo.com and we needed a decent 404 page, so I had 30 minutes or so to come up with something and this was it. Obviously based on the abuzeedo radar tutorial but with a space balls twist!

Mashbo is an online cashback style service, but all for charities and good causes, essentially you donate to charity simply by shopping online.

http://mashbo.com/404

Posted on Feb 20, 2012
