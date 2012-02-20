jackson alves

New letter A for Bispo PRO

typeface calligraphy free font typography
That's a type designer's life. About three hours just to reshape a single letter “A”.
Know the original free font at http://www.behance.net/gallery/Bispo-free-font/3024777

Posted on Feb 20, 2012
