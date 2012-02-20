Dominik Schmidt

Messages Icon

Dominik Schmidt
Dominik Schmidt
Hire Me
  • Save
Messages Icon icon mac
Download color palette

Just tried to create an icon on my own.

For practice online!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Dominik Schmidt
Dominik Schmidt
Developer & Designer. Partner @ Fintory.
Hire Me

More by Dominik Schmidt

View profile
    • Like