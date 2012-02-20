James Broad

Money IO App Ideas Block Percentage 2

James Broad
James Broad
  • Save
Money IO App Ideas Block Percentage 2 barchart chart mobile iphone moneyio money prototype
Download color palette

Seeing if the use of two swatches and tab like percentage bars makes sense

4d5a863a05e51617789235e509c521c6
Rebound of
Money IO App Ideas Blocks
By James Broad
View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
James Broad
James Broad

More by James Broad

View profile
    • Like