Pilgrim Powersports

Pilgrim Powersports logo branding identity
This logo was part of a re-branding project for a motorcycle shop in Plymouth, Mass. Part of this project was researching branding trends in the motocross and motorcycle industry.

Posted on Feb 20, 2012
