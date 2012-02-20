Halo UI/UX

Bears

Halo UI/UX
Halo UI/UX
Hire Me
  • Save
Bears icon icons illustration
Download color palette

Icons made in collaboration with http://dribbble.com/Bayer

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Halo UI/UX
Halo UI/UX
Creating stars in the digital universe ✨ Got a project?
Hire Me

More by Halo UI/UX

View profile
    • Like