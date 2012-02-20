Ed Cousins

SwiftPSD Logo

Ed Cousins
Ed Cousins
  • Save
SwiftPSD Logo logo icon red swiftpsd branding
Download color palette

New logo design we're working on for my SwiftPSD site. Would love to hear thoughts & feedback.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Ed Cousins
Ed Cousins

More by Ed Cousins

View profile
    • Like