Florian Franken

5 hours for 2 minutes

Florian Franken
Florian Franken
  • Save
5 hours for 2 minutes five hour two minutes minute
Download color palette

It took me five hours to edit a video of two minutes

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Florian Franken
Florian Franken

More by Florian Franken

View profile
    • Like