Nara Vieira da Silva

Tesco Hackathon logo

Nara Vieira da Silva
Nara Vieira da Silva
  • Save
Tesco Hackathon logo hackathon logo tesco lego
Download color palette

This is the tesco hackathon 2012 logo

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Nara Vieira da Silva
Nara Vieira da Silva

More by Nara Vieira da Silva

View profile
    • Like