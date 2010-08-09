Fabian Marchinko

Bodhya2dribbble

Bodhya2dribbble contempory art logo design asian swiss
Work in progress:Based on the wonderful Thai greeting "Wai".Further research uncovered that Thailand is often called the "Land of smiles". The union of the two leaves express this in a simple and memorable design. Current seen here http://bodhya.tumblr.com, new site coming soon.

Posted on Aug 9, 2010
