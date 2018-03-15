Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Foreign Exchange Dashboard - Light Theme

Foreign Exchange Dashboard - Light Theme web app light theme finance foreign exchange ux ui
Presenting the light version of a foreign exchange dashboard I'm working on.

Posted on Mar 15, 2018
