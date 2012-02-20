Mark Bult

Ozark Handspun store 1

Mark Bult
Mark Bult
Hire Me
  • Save
Ozark Handspun store 1 white e-commerce store
Download color palette

A work in progress.

Skinning a BigCartel.com store for my father-in-law’s business website. He makes colorful yarns.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Mark Bult
Mark Bult
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mark Bult

View profile
    • Like