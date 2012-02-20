Jan Kovařík

Na Plovárně

logo aqua water restaurant food
Latest logo I've done - final version approved by client.

The name in English means: "restaurant By The Swimming Pool"

Client is opening brand new restaurant located directly inside of auqapark. The main goal was to include elements like calm water in the pool (that's wavy underline) and playing children or young people (they are target group and this is reason for splashing drops instead of diacritical marks).

Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Graphic designer, focused on overall brand experience.
