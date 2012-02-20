Mattias Johansson

Account menu

Mattias Johansson
Mattias Johansson
  • Save
Account menu design toolbar ui blue concept web web design navigation
Download color palette

Account toolbar for an Intranet project.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Mattias Johansson
Mattias Johansson
Design at Spotify

More by Mattias Johansson

View profile
    • Like