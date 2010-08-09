Matthew Skiles

FR - Article Spacing

Matthew Skiles
Matthew Skiles
Hire Me
  • Save
FR - Article Spacing rss app feedreporter
Download color palette

Which one's better? I personally prefer the right.

Fullsize: http://dl.dropbox.com/u/452595/spacing.png

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2010
Matthew Skiles
Matthew Skiles
Icons!!! I love them. Who doesn't love icons?!?!
Hire Me

More by Matthew Skiles

View profile
    • Like